The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

In 73 of 126 games this season (57.9%) Pham has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 126), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (40 of 126), with two or more runs 14 times (11.1%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 65 .306 AVG .235 .385 OBP .306 .537 SLG .425 13 XBH 23 6 HR 9 17 RBI 34 24/14 K/BB 61/25 3 SB 13

Brewers Pitching Rankings