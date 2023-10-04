Tommy Pham vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 73 of 126 games this season (57.9%) Pham has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 126), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (40 of 126), with two or more runs 14 times (11.1%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|65
|.306
|AVG
|.235
|.385
|OBP
|.306
|.537
|SLG
|.425
|13
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|34
|24/14
|K/BB
|61/25
|3
|SB
|13
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (12-10) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
