If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Commanders Moneyline: -250

-250 Bears Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 44.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-6)

Louisiana Tech (-6) Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -250

-250 Western Kentucky Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 60.5

