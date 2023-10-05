Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cardinals are 32nd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (26th).
- The Cardinals were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +75000, which is the biggest change in the entire NFL.
- With odds of +75000, the Cardinals have been given a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- This season, three of the Cardinals' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Arizona has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in total offense (337.8 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (374.5 yards allowed per game) this year.
- Offensively, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (374.5 points allowed per contest).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Joshua Dobbs has four touchdown passes and zero picks in four games, completing 70.7% for 814 yards (203.5 per game).
- Dobbs also has rushed for 141 yards and one TD.
- In four games, James Conner has run for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and two scores.
- Marquise Brown has 21 catches for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In four games, Michael Wilson has 14 receptions for 237 yards (59.3 per game) and two scores.
- Kyzir White has recorded one pick to go with 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Cardinals.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Player Futures
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|W 28-16
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|L 35-16
|+500
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+500
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.