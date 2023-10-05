This week, there's high school football on the docket in Coconino County, Arizona. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coconino County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Williams High School at Mogollon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Heber, AZ

Heber, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Flagstaff High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on October 6

6:30 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuba City High School at Red Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Teec Nos Pos, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconino High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Joseph City High School at Fredonia High School