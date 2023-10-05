Searching for how to stream high school football games in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Valley Vista High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on October 5

6:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyslope High School at Campo Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobson High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Cesar Chavez High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Laveen, AZ

Laveen, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chaparral High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory at Horizon High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Northeast Valley

Northeast Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesquite High School at Arcadia High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Desert Sky

Desert Sky How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Cactus Shadows High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Northeast Valley

Northeast Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6

6:50 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Eloy, AZ

Eloy, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cortez High School at Camp Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Camp Verde, AZ

Camp Verde, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Apollo High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Millennium High School at Canyon View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Waddell, AZ

Waddell, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Havasu High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Kofa High School at Dysart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: El Mirage, AZ

El Mirage, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Shadow Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Mountain High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Prep High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Desert Valley

Desert Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Linda High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Coolidge High School at San Tan Foothills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise Valley High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Veritas Preparatory Academy at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Parker, AZ

Parker, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Carlos High School at American Leadership Academy Anthem

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Florence, AZ

Florence, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Benson High School at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6

7:00 PM AZT on October 6 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Chandler High School