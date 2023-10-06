Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)

Oklahoma State (-11.5) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450

-450 Kansas State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 53.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Illinois Moneyline: -160

-160 Nebraska Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.