A quarterfinal is next for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and she will play Laura Siegemund. Paolini currently is +900 to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Paolini at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Paolini's Next Match

On Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, Paolini will meet Siegemund in the quarterfinals, after beating Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the previous round.

Paolini Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paolini beat No. 10-ranked Garcia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Paolini has not won any of her 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-23.

Paolini has a record of 21-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Paolini has averaged 21.3 games.

In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paolini has played 20.0 games per match.

Paolini, over the past 12 months, has won 64.7% of her service games and 32.8% of her return games.

Paolini has won 34.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 65.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

