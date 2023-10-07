Heading into Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win AAC: +525
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd
  • Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. SMU

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win AAC: +210
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
  • Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. South Florida

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
  • Last Game: W 44-30 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Tulane

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win AAC: +210
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
  • Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win AAC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
  • Last Game: W 48-26 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Rice

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: UConn
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

8. Navy

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 44-30 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTSA

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 5-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
  • Last Game: L 45-14 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
  • Last Game: L 23-17 vs Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win AAC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th
  • Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Temple

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
  • Last Game: L 48-26 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UAB

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
  • Last Game: L 35-23 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: South Florida
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. North Texas

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
  • Last Game: W 45-31 vs Abilene Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Navy
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.