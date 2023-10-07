The college football lineup in Week 6 should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Arizona Wildcats taking on the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a must-watch for fans in Arizona.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado (-4.5)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Weber State Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Stewart Stadium

Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-21)

