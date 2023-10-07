Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:51 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 6 should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Arizona Wildcats taking on the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a must-watch for fans in Arizona.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado (-4.5)
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Weber State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-21)
