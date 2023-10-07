Arizona State vs. Colorado Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils go head to head at 6:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Buffaloes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Arizona State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Colorado (-4.5)
|Toss Up (59.5)
|Colorado 39, Arizona State 20
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Arizona State Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Colorado vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils based on the moneyline is 40.0%.
- The Sun Devils is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread.
- One of the Sun Devils' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
- The average point total for the Arizona State this season is 6.7 points lower than this game's over/under.
Colorado Betting Info (2023)
- The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.
- Against the spread, the Buffaloes are 3-2-0 this season.
- Colorado has not covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites (0-1).
- The Buffaloes have seen three of its five games hit the over.
- The total for this game is 59.5, 5.9 points fewer than the average total in Colorado games thus far this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sun Devils vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Colorado
|34.2
|36.2
|40
|32.3
|25.5
|42
|Arizona State
|17.6
|28.6
|16.8
|29.8
|21
|24
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.