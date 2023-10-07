The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) are 4.5-point favorites when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) in conference action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks seventh-worst in the FBS (36.2 points allowed per game), Colorado has had more success on offense, ranking 40th in the FBS by putting up 34.2 points per game. Arizona State has been struggling offensively, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 17.6 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 28.6 points per contest (90th-ranked).

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -4.5 -105 -115 59.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Arizona State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are gaining 337.7 yards per game (-60-worst in college football) and giving up 403.7 (sixth-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are putting up 16.3 points per game (-88-worst in college football), and giving up 31.7 per game (-55-worst).

Arizona State is 55th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (271.0 per game), and -50-worst in passing yards conceded (244.3).

In their past three games, the Sun Devils have run for 66.7 yards per game (-118-worst in college football), and allowed 159.3 on the ground (-18-worst).

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Sun Devils have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Out of Arizona State's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Arizona State has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Arizona State has been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has compiled 403 yards (80.6 yards per game) while completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 318 rushing yards have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 228 receiving yards (45.6 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has run for 90 yards across 21 attempts.

Elijhah Badger has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 288 (57.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has racked up 179 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) this season.

Prince Dorbah paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Chris Edmonds is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 20 tackles.

