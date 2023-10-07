When the USC Trojans square off against the Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Trojans will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Arizona vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+21) Under (71.5) USC 40, Arizona 23

Week 6 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 9.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Wildcats have not gone over a point total in four games with a set over/under.

Arizona games this year have averaged a total of 61 points, 10.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

USC Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Trojans have two wins against the spread this season.

USC is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

There have been four Trojans games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 71.5 points, 4.4 higher than the average total in USC games this season.

Wildcats vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 53.6 24.2 59.3 17.3 45 34.5 Arizona 27.6 19 31 14.7 22.5 25.5

