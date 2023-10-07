As of October 7, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +75000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals are 32nd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st).

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +75000, which is the biggest change in the entire league.

The Cardinals have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Cardinals have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cardinals are averaging 337.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th, giving up 374.5 yards per game.

The Cardinals are compiling 22 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 25th on the other side of the ball with 25.5 points allowed per game.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has four touchdown passes and zero picks in four games, completing 70.7% for 814 yards (203.5 per game).

Also, Dobbs has run for 141 yards and one TD.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and accumulated 318 yards (79.5 per game).

In four games, Marquise Brown has 21 receptions for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Michael Wilson has 14 catches for 237 yards (59.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Kyzir White has helped keep opposing offenses in check with one pick to go with 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +15000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +20000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +900 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +500 5 October 8 Bengals - +3500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +10000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +10000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +500 16 December 24 @ Bears - +30000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

