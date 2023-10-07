Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 1.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 60.4% of his 159 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 29 games this season (18.2%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven home a run in 63 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season (72 of 159), with two or more runs 11 times (6.9%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

