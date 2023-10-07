Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 1.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 60.4% of his 159 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 29 games this season (18.2%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven home a run in 63 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season (72 of 159), with two or more runs 11 times (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (13-5) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
