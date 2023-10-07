Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:20 PM ET on Saturday. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 162 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .508. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 104 of 155 games this year (67.1%), with multiple hits on 50 occasions (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 54 of 155 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this year (84 of 155), he has scored, and in 29 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.368
|OBP
|.358
|.530
|SLG
|.486
|34
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|20
|SB
|33
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw (13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing batters.
