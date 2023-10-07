After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:20 PM ET on Saturday. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 162 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .508. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 104 of 155 games this year (67.1%), with multiple hits on 50 occasions (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 54 of 155 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.2% of his games this year (84 of 155), he has scored, and in 29 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .283 .368 OBP .358 .530 SLG .486 34 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 20 SB 33

