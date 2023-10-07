Emmanuel Rivera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the NLDS.

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (4.8%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has driven in a run in 24 games this year (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (29.8%), including six multi-run games (7.1%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .261 .285 OBP .340 .341 SLG .373 6 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 18 24/5 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings