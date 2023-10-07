Evan Longoria vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Evan Longoria (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).
- In 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
