Gabriel Moreno, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has an RBI in 39 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 of 108 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings