Geraldo Perdomo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- In 68 of 139 games this year (48.9%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24.5% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (60 of 139), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
