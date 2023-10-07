Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .254.

Pham has gotten a hit in 74 of 127 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (21.3%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (11.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32.3% of his games this season (41 of 127), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .235 .350 OBP .306 .460 SLG .425 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 34 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings