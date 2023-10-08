The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 8, 2023 versus the Arizona Cardinals (1-3). A point total of 44.5 has been set for this game.

As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are their betting insights and trends. Before the Cardinals take on the Bengals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Cardinals vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 5 Odds

Arizona vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Cardinals vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Arizona has three wins in four contests against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, three of Arizona's four games have gone over the point total.

Cincinnati has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in four games.

The Bengals have no wins ATS (0-1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of Cincinnati's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

