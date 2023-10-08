The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) and Arizona Cardinals (1-3) are slated to meet at State Farm Stadium on October 8, which means that Joe Burrow and Joshua Dobbs will be leading the charge for the respective sides. Below, we break down both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Dobbs this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 4 Games Played 4 70.7% Completion % 57.6% 814 (203.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 728 (182.0) 4 Touchdowns 2 0 Interceptions 2 141 (35.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 3 (0.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Bengals Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bengals' defense is 18th in the NFL with 23.5 points allowed per game and 24th with 364.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati has been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 14th in the league in passing yards allowed with 829 (207.3 per game).

Against the run, the Bengals rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 157.0, and they rank 15th in rushing touchdowns allowed (three).

On defense, Cincinnati ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 15th (53.3%).

Who comes out on top when the Bengals and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This year, the Bengals rank 18th in the NFL in points allowed (23.5 per game) and 24th in total yards allowed (364.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati is 14th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (829) and 21st in passing TDs allowed (six).

Against the run, the Bengals have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (157.0 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 15th with three rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Cincinnati ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 15th (53.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.