Will Keaontay Ingram Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keaontay Ingram did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Ingram's stats on this page.
On the ground, Ingram has season stats of 12 rushes for 15 yards and zero TDs, picking up 1.3 yards per attempt. He also has one catch on one target for eight yards.
Keaontay Ingram Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ingram 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|12
|15
|0
|1.3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Ingram Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|5
|13
|0
|1
|8
|0
