Alek Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .227.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (63 of 118), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this year (42 of 118), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.206
|.296
|OBP
|.246
|.434
|SLG
|.312
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (11-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.