Alek Thomas -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .227.

In 53.4% of his games this year (63 of 118), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year (42 of 118), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .251 AVG .206 .296 OBP .246 .434 SLG .312 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings