Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +50000, the Arizona Cardinals have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 9.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +15000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them just 30th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 27th.
- Bookmakers have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds down from +20000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the third-biggest change.
- The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.
Arizona Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Cardinals have seen four of its five games hit the over.
- The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Arizona has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals rank 15th in the NFL with 329.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in total defense (375.6 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals are putting up 21.6 points per game offensively this year (19th in NFL), and they are giving up 27.2 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Joshua Dobbs has six touchdown passes and two picks in five games, completing 65.8% for 980 yards (196.0 per game).
- Also, Dobbs has rushed for 142 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and picked up 364 yards (72.8 per game).
- Marquise Brown has 25 receptions for 300 yards (60.0 per game) and three TDs in five games.
- Michael Wilson has 15 catches for 255 yards (51.0 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- Kyzir White has recorded one pick to go with 48 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in five games for the Cardinals.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+30000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|W 28-16
|+1200
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|L 35-16
|+450
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|L 34-20
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+450
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
