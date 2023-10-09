On Monday, Christian Walker (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 97 of 160 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (18.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 64 games this year (40.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings