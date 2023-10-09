Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Christian Walker (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 97 of 160 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (18.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 64 games this year (40.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Miller (11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw four scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
