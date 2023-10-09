Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks on top 1-0.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (162) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
- In 26 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 85 of 156 games this season, and more than once 30 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.368
|OBP
|.358
|.530
|SLG
|.486
|34
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|20
|SB
|33
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.