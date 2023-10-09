Monday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET on October 9.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

