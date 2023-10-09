On Monday, October 9 at 9:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the call for the Dodgers, while Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Diamondbacks. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-160). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.76 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 135 games this season and won 84 (62.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 45-28 (61.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 7th 2nd

