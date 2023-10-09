Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 9
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead the series 1-0.
The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.76 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
- Gallen is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Gallen is looking for his 26th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.
- In eight of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks second in home runs hit (249) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1424 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 906 runs.
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has a 9.9 ERA and a 2.1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .341.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- Miller (11-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.76, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.102.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- In 22 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 11-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.