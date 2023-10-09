The NLDS continues on Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 9:07 PM ET on TBS. Bobby Miller will start for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.9%) in those games.

Arizona has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 12-13 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 72 of 165 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 35-30 52-48 58-57 29-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.