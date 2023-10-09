How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NLDS Game 2
The NLDS resumes Monday at 9:07 PM ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Diamondbacks will look to move one step closer to the NLCS while the Dodgers hope to even up the series with a win. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Bobby Miller.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/30/2023
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Verlander
|10/1/2023
|Astros
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Cristian Javier
|10/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Corbin Burnes
|10/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Freddy Peralta
|10/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|10/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|10/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
