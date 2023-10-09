Evan Longoria vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Oct. 1, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
