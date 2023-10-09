Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this year (36.7%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (11-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.