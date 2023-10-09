Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this year (36.7%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

