Geraldo Perdomo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- In 48.6% of his 140 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, Perdomo has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this season (42.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (11-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.