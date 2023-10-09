On Monday, Ketel Marte (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 109 of 152 games this year (71.7%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven in a run in 55 games this year (36.2%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 71 of 152 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings