On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 101 of 148 games this year (68.2%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (36.5%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .265 AVG .262 .319 OBP .303 .518 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

