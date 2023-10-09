The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks on top 1-0.

He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.

Pham has picked up a hit in 75 of 128 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has an RBI in 46 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (32.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .235 .350 OBP .306 .460 SLG .425 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 34 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings