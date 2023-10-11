Alek Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 64 of 119 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (31 of 119), with two or more RBI six times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (35.3%), including nine multi-run games (7.6%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Sept. 30, the right-hander went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.73), 41st in WHIP (1.394), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
