Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Walker (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 3 with the Diamondbacks on top 2-0.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 97 of 161 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- In 29 games this year, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this season (73 of 161), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.73), 41st in WHIP (1.394), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.