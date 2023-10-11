On Wednesday, Christian Walker (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 3 with the Diamondbacks on top 2-0.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 97 of 161 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

In 29 games this year, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

In 45.3% of his games this season (73 of 161), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings