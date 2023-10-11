On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 67.5% of his games this season (106 of 157), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 26 games this season, he has homered (16.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.0% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (86 of 157), with two or more runs 30 times (19.1%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Dodgers Pitching Rankings