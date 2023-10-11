Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on October 11.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 44, or 49.4%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule