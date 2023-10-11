Player props can be found for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (13-11) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 33rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Sep. 29 6.0 2 2 2 4 4 vs. Giants Sep. 24 6.0 5 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 18 5.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Padres Sep. 12 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .307/.408/.579 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 211 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

