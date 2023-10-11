Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 11
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead 2-0 and can clinch with a win.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
- Pfaadt enters the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Pfaadt heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers
- He will match up with a Dodgers offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1422 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .455 (second in the league) with 249 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- In 8 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Pfaadt has a 9.35 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The Dodgers' Lynn (13-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Sept. 30.
- The 36-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 5.73 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.