Evan Longoria vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%) Longoria has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
