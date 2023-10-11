On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

In 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%) Longoria has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

