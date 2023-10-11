Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 110 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Lynn (13-11) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.73), 41st in WHIP (1.394), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
