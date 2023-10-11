Geraldo Perdomo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this season (68 of 141), with multiple hits 30 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 141 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (24.1%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (60 of 141), with two or more runs 11 times (7.8%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.73), 41st in WHIP (1.394), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
