Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

In 77 of 129 games this year (59.7%) Pham has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven home a run in 47 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings