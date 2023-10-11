Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 77 of 129 games this year (59.7%) Pham has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven home a run in 47 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.