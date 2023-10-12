Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Arcadia High School at Payson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on October 12

6:00 PM AZT on October 12 Location: Payson, AZ

Payson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Foothills High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on October 12

6:45 PM AZT on October 12 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bagdad High School at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Ironwood at Tempe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Mountain Pointe High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 13

6:50 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma Catholic High School at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 13

6:50 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Benjamin Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Williams Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bourgade Catholic High School at Gilbert Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Dysart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: El Mirage, AZ

El Mirage, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Kofa High School at Shadow Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Higley High School at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthem Preparatory Academy at Salome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Salome, AZ

Salome, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gila Ridge High School at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at River Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Mohave Valley, AZ

Mohave Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Vista High School at Brophy College Preparatory