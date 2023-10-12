Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Mohave County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kingman High School at Winslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 12
- Location: Winslow, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
El Capitan at Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Williams, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13
- Location: Mohave Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
